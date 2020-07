Amenities

***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Hyland Hills is nestled in the quiet community of Westminster, CO and is directly adjacent to the Hyland Hills golf course and Westminster Park. With convenient access to Highway 36 and 287, the community is only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver and Boulder. The Flatirons Crossing mall, Interlocken, Westminster Promenade and Front Range Community College are all mere minutes from the community. Comprised of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, residents can choose from in-home amenities such as stainless steel inspired appliance packages, in-home washer/dryers, gas fireplaces and golf course or mountain views. Residents can take a dip in one of our two pools whereas pets can enjoy our imtPets Park.