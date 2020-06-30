9864 Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in North Park will welcome you with 2,300 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or community pool, tennis court, or club house. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Ruston Park. Also nearby are Noodles and Company, Smash Burger, King Soopers, Flat Iron Crossing, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-76, and I-270.



Nearby schools include Sunset Ridge Elementary School, Shaw Heights Middle School, and Northglenn High School.



Small dogs or cats are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



