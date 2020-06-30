All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 9864 Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
9864 Grove Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:42 PM

9864 Grove Street

9864 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9864 Grove Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in North Park will welcome you with 2,300 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or community pool, tennis court, or club house. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Ruston Park. Also nearby are Noodles and Company, Smash Burger, King Soopers, Flat Iron Crossing, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-76, and I-270.

Nearby schools include Sunset Ridge Elementary School, Shaw Heights Middle School, and Northglenn High School.

Small dogs or cats are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9864 Grove Street have any available units?
9864 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9864 Grove Street have?
Some of 9864 Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9864 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
9864 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9864 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9864 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 9864 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 9864 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 9864 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9864 Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9864 Grove Street have a pool?
Yes, 9864 Grove Street has a pool.
Does 9864 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 9864 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9864 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9864 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College