Westminster, CO
9811 Westcliff Pkwy
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

9811 Westcliff Pkwy

9811 Westcliff Parkway · (720) 730-6797
Location

9811 Westcliff Parkway, Westminster, CO 80021

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1639 · Avail. now

$1,639

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom: Great Parking Options - Property Id: 258705

One of three 2 bedroom floor plans ready, 5 units for April and one for June. Undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation! Halfway between Denver's central business district and Boulder County,

COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Resort-style pool +spa, Strength and cardio center, Private cabanas, 5-hole miniature golf course, Gazebo + fire pit & gas grill, Attached & detached garages + carports available, Pet-friendly community + dog park, business center and media lounge.
APARTMENT AMENITIES
Newly redesigned kitchens w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New Hardwood Floors, Granite tile entries, Fireplaces in 2nd and 3rd story,
Full-size washer /dryer, Vaulted ceilings on upper floors, 9' ceilings all units, Crown molding + two-tone paint, Linen closets, Large walk-in closets, andBuilt-in bookcases*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258705
Property Id 258705

(RLNE5704975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9811 Westcliff Pkwy have any available units?
9811 Westcliff Pkwy has a unit available for $1,639 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9811 Westcliff Pkwy have?
Some of 9811 Westcliff Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9811 Westcliff Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
9811 Westcliff Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9811 Westcliff Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 9811 Westcliff Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 9811 Westcliff Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 9811 Westcliff Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 9811 Westcliff Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9811 Westcliff Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9811 Westcliff Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 9811 Westcliff Pkwy has a pool.
Does 9811 Westcliff Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 9811 Westcliff Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 9811 Westcliff Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9811 Westcliff Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
