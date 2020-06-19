9811 Westcliff Pkwy

Amenities
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom: Great Parking Options - Property Id: 258705
One of three 2 bedroom floor plans ready, 5 units for April and one for June. Undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation! Halfway between Denver's central business district and Boulder County,
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Resort-style pool +spa, Strength and cardio center, Private cabanas, 5-hole miniature golf course, Gazebo + fire pit & gas grill, Attached & detached garages + carports available, Pet-friendly community + dog park, business center and media lounge.
APARTMENT AMENITIES
Newly redesigned kitchens w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New Hardwood Floors, Granite tile entries, Fireplaces in 2nd and 3rd story,
Full-size washer /dryer, Vaulted ceilings on upper floors, 9' ceilings all units, Crown molding + two-tone paint, Linen closets, Large walk-in closets, andBuilt-in bookcases*
