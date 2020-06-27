All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 9685 West 105th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
9685 West 105th Way
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:27 PM

9685 West 105th Way

9685 West 105th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9685 West 105th Way, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Westminster! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back deck. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9685 West 105th Way have any available units?
9685 West 105th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 9685 West 105th Way currently offering any rent specials?
9685 West 105th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9685 West 105th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9685 West 105th Way is pet friendly.
Does 9685 West 105th Way offer parking?
No, 9685 West 105th Way does not offer parking.
Does 9685 West 105th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9685 West 105th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9685 West 105th Way have a pool?
No, 9685 West 105th Way does not have a pool.
Does 9685 West 105th Way have accessible units?
No, 9685 West 105th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9685 West 105th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9685 West 105th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9685 West 105th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9685 West 105th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College