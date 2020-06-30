All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 9598 Brentwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
9598 Brentwood Way
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:35 PM

9598 Brentwood Way

9598 Brentwood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9598 Brentwood Way, Westminster, CO 80021
Sunstream Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Promontary Court will welcome you with 2,350 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Oakhurst Park I. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, VASA Fitness, Target, Smashburger, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal .

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9598 Brentwood Way have any available units?
9598 Brentwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9598 Brentwood Way have?
Some of 9598 Brentwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9598 Brentwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
9598 Brentwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9598 Brentwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 9598 Brentwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9598 Brentwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 9598 Brentwood Way offers parking.
Does 9598 Brentwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9598 Brentwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9598 Brentwood Way have a pool?
No, 9598 Brentwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 9598 Brentwood Way have accessible units?
No, 9598 Brentwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9598 Brentwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9598 Brentwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College