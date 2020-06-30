9598 Brentwood Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Promontary Court will welcome you with 2,350 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Oakhurst Park I. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walgreens, VASA Fitness, Target, Smashburger, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal .



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.