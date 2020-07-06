9171 Stuart St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Watch the video walkthrough at PMI Mile High dot com,



Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2257 Sq Ft, mature ranch home on a great lot with 2 car attached garage available for rent in Westminster?s Shaw Heights Community. Galley style kitchen includes dark stained cabinetry with hardware, Stainless Steal appliances, tile countertop and backsplash with hardwood flooring. Home offers a great layout with amazing natural lighting from oversize windows, hardwood floors throughout main level, and classy two tone paint with crown molding to create an upscale feel. Bedrooms are all spacious with ample closet space. Lower level family room is massive and can be used as desired. Both bathrooms have been updated with stylish tile and vanities. Finally, enjoy the huge sunroom/bonus room that leads to the backyard. Washer/Dryer and A/C included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Denver International Airport accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants, parks and shopping.



Property is shown by appointment only.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.



Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including but not limited to: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer.



Watch video Walk through tour on our website.



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.