Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

9171 Stuart St

9171 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

9171 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Watch the video walkthrough at PMI Mile High dot com,

Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2257 Sq Ft, mature ranch home on a great lot with 2 car attached garage available for rent in Westminster?s Shaw Heights Community. Galley style kitchen includes dark stained cabinetry with hardware, Stainless Steal appliances, tile countertop and backsplash with hardwood flooring. Home offers a great layout with amazing natural lighting from oversize windows, hardwood floors throughout main level, and classy two tone paint with crown molding to create an upscale feel. Bedrooms are all spacious with ample closet space. Lower level family room is massive and can be used as desired. Both bathrooms have been updated with stylish tile and vanities. Finally, enjoy the huge sunroom/bonus room that leads to the backyard. Washer/Dryer and A/C included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Denver International Airport accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants, parks and shopping.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including but not limited to: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer.

Watch video Walk through tour on our website.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9171 Stuart St have any available units?
9171 Stuart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9171 Stuart St have?
Some of 9171 Stuart St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9171 Stuart St currently offering any rent specials?
9171 Stuart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9171 Stuart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9171 Stuart St is pet friendly.
Does 9171 Stuart St offer parking?
Yes, 9171 Stuart St offers parking.
Does 9171 Stuart St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9171 Stuart St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9171 Stuart St have a pool?
No, 9171 Stuart St does not have a pool.
Does 9171 Stuart St have accessible units?
No, 9171 Stuart St does not have accessible units.
Does 9171 Stuart St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9171 Stuart St has units with dishwashers.

