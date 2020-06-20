All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 8745 Flower Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
8745 Flower Place
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:35 AM

8745 Flower Place

8745 Flower Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8745 Flower Place, Westminster, CO 80005

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8745 Flower Place have any available units?
8745 Flower Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 8745 Flower Place currently offering any rent specials?
8745 Flower Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8745 Flower Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8745 Flower Place is pet friendly.
Does 8745 Flower Place offer parking?
No, 8745 Flower Place does not offer parking.
Does 8745 Flower Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8745 Flower Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8745 Flower Place have a pool?
No, 8745 Flower Place does not have a pool.
Does 8745 Flower Place have accessible units?
No, 8745 Flower Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8745 Flower Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8745 Flower Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8745 Flower Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8745 Flower Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College