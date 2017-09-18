8665 Decatur Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Ground Floor, Federal Heights Condo with Gorgeous mountain Views!!!



FIRST MONTH 1/2 OFF WITH LEASE START BY MAY 1ST!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: March 24, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats permitted with breed approval



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Unbeatable mountain views!

* Ground floor, handicap accessible end unit

* 3 Bed/ 1.5 Bath

* Woodburning fireplace

* New carpet

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

* Easy access to Highway 36 and I-25



GARAGE/PARKING: Parking Lot

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Condo, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, sewer

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



