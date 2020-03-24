All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8640 West 88th Place

8640 West 88th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8640 West 88th Place, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. To make this home even better it also features a spacious fenced in yard, remodeled bathroom and garage. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8640 West 88th Place have any available units?
8640 West 88th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 8640 West 88th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8640 West 88th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8640 West 88th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8640 West 88th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8640 West 88th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8640 West 88th Place offers parking.
Does 8640 West 88th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8640 West 88th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8640 West 88th Place have a pool?
No, 8640 West 88th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8640 West 88th Place have accessible units?
No, 8640 West 88th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8640 West 88th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8640 West 88th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8640 West 88th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8640 West 88th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
