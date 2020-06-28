Rent Calculator
8640 Cherry Lane
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM
8640 Cherry Lane
8640 Cherry Lane
Location
8640 Cherry Lane, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE5108010)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8640 Cherry Lane have any available units?
8640 Cherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Westminster, CO
.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Westminster Rent Report
.
Is 8640 Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8640 Cherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8640 Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8640 Cherry Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Westminster
.
Does 8640 Cherry Lane offer parking?
No, 8640 Cherry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8640 Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8640 Cherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8640 Cherry Lane have a pool?
No, 8640 Cherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8640 Cherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 8640 Cherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8640 Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8640 Cherry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8640 Cherry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8640 Cherry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
