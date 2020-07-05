8550 Crescent Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Great 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1976 SqFt, mature home with 1 car attached carport available for rent in Westminster, Colorado. Updated kitchen includes hardwood cabinets with stainless hardware, granite countertops with backsplash. Hardwood floors are in great shape, great natural lighting from new, oversized windows, new light fixtures and fresh paint found all throughout this home. Bedrooms are all great sizes with ample closet space. Lower level family room is massive with faux plank wood tile flooring. Both bathrooms have been updated with tile Hardwood flooring and stylish vanities. Finally, enjoy the huge covered patio overlooking a large, well maintained yard with shed for exterior storage! Washer/Dryer, A/C and Sprinkler system included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Denver International Airport, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or several major ski resorts accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants and shopping.



Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction history. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer, etc.



