All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 8550 Crescent Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
8550 Crescent Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

8550 Crescent Dr

8550 Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8550 Crescent Drive, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1976 SqFt, mature home with 1 car attached carport available for rent in Westminster, Colorado. Updated kitchen includes hardwood cabinets with stainless hardware, granite countertops with backsplash. Hardwood floors are in great shape, great natural lighting from new, oversized windows, new light fixtures and fresh paint found all throughout this home. Bedrooms are all great sizes with ample closet space. Lower level family room is massive with faux plank wood tile flooring. Both bathrooms have been updated with tile Hardwood flooring and stylish vanities. Finally, enjoy the huge covered patio overlooking a large, well maintained yard with shed for exterior storage! Washer/Dryer, A/C and Sprinkler system included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Denver International Airport, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or several major ski resorts accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76. Nearby great restaurants and shopping.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction history. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant pays all utilities including: Gas, electric, Trash, Water and Sewer, etc.

Watch video Walk through tour on our website.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 Crescent Dr have any available units?
8550 Crescent Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8550 Crescent Dr have?
Some of 8550 Crescent Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 Crescent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8550 Crescent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 Crescent Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8550 Crescent Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 8550 Crescent Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8550 Crescent Dr offers parking.
Does 8550 Crescent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8550 Crescent Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 Crescent Dr have a pool?
No, 8550 Crescent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8550 Crescent Dr have accessible units?
No, 8550 Crescent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 Crescent Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8550 Crescent Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College