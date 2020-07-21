All apartments in Westminster
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

7775 W 90th Drive

7775 West 90th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7775 West 90th Drive, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7775 W 90th Drive Available 09/09/19 Blue Apple - Lovely Westminster townhome with 2 car garage - Must see this wonderful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome! Check out this gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, and more! Great lighting, tons of cabinets and storage, and modern attractive easy-maintenance flooring!

The family room features over-sized windows and vaulted ceilings! Please note, fireplace does not work and is excluded from lease.

There is even an unfinished basement for more storage!

Protect your cars, or enjoy even more storage with the 2 car garage.

The lovely home is located along a green belt for lovely views. Easy highway access, close to dining and shopping. Will not last!

Square Feet: 1180 + 485 basement

Max of 2 pets please - per HOA rules, with additional deposit of $100 per pet

Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year. One or two year lease available!

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

(RLNE3230220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7775 W 90th Drive have any available units?
7775 W 90th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7775 W 90th Drive have?
Some of 7775 W 90th Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7775 W 90th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7775 W 90th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7775 W 90th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7775 W 90th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7775 W 90th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7775 W 90th Drive offers parking.
Does 7775 W 90th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7775 W 90th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7775 W 90th Drive have a pool?
No, 7775 W 90th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7775 W 90th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7775 W 90th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7775 W 90th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7775 W 90th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
