7775 W 90th Drive Available 09/09/19 Blue Apple - Lovely Westminster townhome with 2 car garage - Must see this wonderful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome! Check out this gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, and more! Great lighting, tons of cabinets and storage, and modern attractive easy-maintenance flooring!



The family room features over-sized windows and vaulted ceilings! Please note, fireplace does not work and is excluded from lease.



There is even an unfinished basement for more storage!



Protect your cars, or enjoy even more storage with the 2 car garage.



The lovely home is located along a green belt for lovely views. Easy highway access, close to dining and shopping. Will not last!



Square Feet: 1180 + 485 basement



Max of 2 pets please - per HOA rules, with additional deposit of $100 per pet



Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year. One or two year lease available!



$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



(RLNE3230220)