7755 West 90th Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Wildridge will welcome you with 1,128 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and granite counter tops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Oakhurst Park II. Also nearby are 3 Margaritas Westminster, Burlington, Towne Center At Brookhill, JCPenny, Olive Garden, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, I-76, I-270, and I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



