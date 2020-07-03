All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 7755 West 90th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
7755 West 90th Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

7755 West 90th Drive

7755 West 90th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7755 West 90th Drive, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Wildridge will welcome you with 1,128 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and granite counter tops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Oakhurst Park II. Also nearby are 3 Margaritas Westminster, Burlington, Towne Center At Brookhill, JCPenny, Olive Garden, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, I-76, I-270, and I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7755 West 90th Drive have any available units?
7755 West 90th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7755 West 90th Drive have?
Some of 7755 West 90th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7755 West 90th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7755 West 90th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7755 West 90th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7755 West 90th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 7755 West 90th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7755 West 90th Drive offers parking.
Does 7755 West 90th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7755 West 90th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7755 West 90th Drive have a pool?
No, 7755 West 90th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7755 West 90th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7755 West 90th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7755 West 90th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7755 West 90th Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College