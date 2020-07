Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

$1000 off of first month's rent for move in within 30 days!



This recently renovated top floor 2 BR with new appliances, kitchen fixtures, and upgraded bathroom is available NOW!



$105 utility fee covers all utilities except electric



Offstreet parking spot included



Onsite coin operated laundry



Please note that photos are of a similar unit in the building layout and finishes will vary slightly

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.