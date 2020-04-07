All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 5 2020

7265 Tennyson St

7265 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

7265 Tennyson Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
**Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent!** You will be amazed at this property! It is completely remodeled with beautiful plank flooring throughout and more! As you enter, you will be in the huge family room that opens into the eat-in kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances and stunning countertops. There is also a half bath on this level for your guests. As you walk upstairs, you will love all of the natural light. There are two great-sized bedrooms upstairs as well as a full bathroom that has beautiful tiles. Also, in the unit is a stackable washer and dryer. There is on-site parking as well as street parking and it is close to dining, shopping and more. Shared and fenced common areas with other units. This one will go quick! * $100 additional monthly cost for water/sewer/trash utilities Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7265 Tennyson St have any available units?
7265 Tennyson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7265 Tennyson St have?
Some of 7265 Tennyson St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7265 Tennyson St currently offering any rent specials?
7265 Tennyson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7265 Tennyson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7265 Tennyson St is pet friendly.
Does 7265 Tennyson St offer parking?
Yes, 7265 Tennyson St offers parking.
Does 7265 Tennyson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7265 Tennyson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7265 Tennyson St have a pool?
No, 7265 Tennyson St does not have a pool.
Does 7265 Tennyson St have accessible units?
No, 7265 Tennyson St does not have accessible units.
Does 7265 Tennyson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7265 Tennyson St has units with dishwashers.

