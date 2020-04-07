7265 Tennyson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking internet access

**Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent!** You will be amazed at this property! It is completely remodeled with beautiful plank flooring throughout and more! As you enter, you will be in the huge family room that opens into the eat-in kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances and stunning countertops. There is also a half bath on this level for your guests. As you walk upstairs, you will love all of the natural light. There are two great-sized bedrooms upstairs as well as a full bathroom that has beautiful tiles. Also, in the unit is a stackable washer and dryer. There is on-site parking as well as street parking and it is close to dining, shopping and more. Shared and fenced common areas with other units. This one will go quick! * $100 additional monthly cost for water/sewer/trash utilities Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com