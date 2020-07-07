All apartments in Westminster
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

7250 Newton St

7250 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

7250 Newton Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/494a8e80a0 ---- Corner unit Free tenant parking Eat in kitchen Pet friendly Open grass areas on site Storage spaces New plank flooring (Kitchen images taken before refrigerator was placed) $45 Application fee Tenant pays all electric $1000 Security deposit 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7250 Newton St have any available units?
7250 Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7250 Newton St have?
Some of 7250 Newton St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7250 Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
7250 Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7250 Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7250 Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 7250 Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 7250 Newton St offers parking.
Does 7250 Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7250 Newton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7250 Newton St have a pool?
No, 7250 Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 7250 Newton St have accessible units?
No, 7250 Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 7250 Newton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7250 Newton St does not have units with dishwashers.

