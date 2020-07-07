7135 Raleigh St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0ef3ba090 ---- Willowbrook Apartments is an on-site managed property offering a mix of studios and 1 bedrooms in Westminster, just northwest of Denver. Amenities include in-wall air conditioners (select units), on-site laundry facilities, and an outdoor pool and fenced courtyard. There’s free off-street parking, and 2 pets are allowed, with a 60-lb weight limit each. The city of Westminster is conveniently located northwest of Denver, with easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Arvada, as well as parks and open spaces, including Standley Lake. From the quaint Historic Westminster Arts District to the modern Westminster Promenade, this city offers a variety of retail, dining, and entertainment opportunities.