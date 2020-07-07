All apartments in Westminster
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

7135 Raleigh St.

7135 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

7135 Raleigh Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0ef3ba090 ---- Willowbrook Apartments is an on-site managed property offering a mix of studios and 1 bedrooms in Westminster, just northwest of Denver. Amenities include in-wall air conditioners (select units), on-site laundry facilities, and an outdoor pool and fenced courtyard. There&rsquo;s free off-street parking, and 2 pets are allowed, with a 60-lb weight limit each. The city of Westminster is conveniently located northwest of Denver, with easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Arvada, as well as parks and open spaces, including Standley Lake. From the quaint Historic Westminster Arts District to the modern Westminster Promenade, this city offers a variety of retail, dining, and entertainment opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7135 Raleigh St. have any available units?
7135 Raleigh St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7135 Raleigh St. have?
Some of 7135 Raleigh St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7135 Raleigh St. currently offering any rent specials?
7135 Raleigh St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7135 Raleigh St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7135 Raleigh St. is pet friendly.
Does 7135 Raleigh St. offer parking?
Yes, 7135 Raleigh St. offers parking.
Does 7135 Raleigh St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7135 Raleigh St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7135 Raleigh St. have a pool?
Yes, 7135 Raleigh St. has a pool.
Does 7135 Raleigh St. have accessible units?
No, 7135 Raleigh St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7135 Raleigh St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7135 Raleigh St. does not have units with dishwashers.

