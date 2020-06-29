All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 6985 Stuart St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
6985 Stuart St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

6985 Stuart St

6985 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6985 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79846380b9 ---- Track lighting Matching white appliances Large bedroom closet Air conditioning unit Off-street parking Only 5 minutes by car to nearby commuter rail station offering 11-minute train service to downtown Denver Laundry on site Pet friendly Multiple trails, parks, and open space areas located close by Easy US 36 / I-70 Access $45 App fee $60 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $700 Security deposit 1 small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6985 Stuart St have any available units?
6985 Stuart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 6985 Stuart St have?
Some of 6985 Stuart St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6985 Stuart St currently offering any rent specials?
6985 Stuart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6985 Stuart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6985 Stuart St is pet friendly.
Does 6985 Stuart St offer parking?
Yes, 6985 Stuart St offers parking.
Does 6985 Stuart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6985 Stuart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6985 Stuart St have a pool?
No, 6985 Stuart St does not have a pool.
Does 6985 Stuart St have accessible units?
No, 6985 Stuart St does not have accessible units.
Does 6985 Stuart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6985 Stuart St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College