6985 Stuart St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79846380b9 ---- Track lighting Matching white appliances Large bedroom closet Air conditioning unit Off-street parking Only 5 minutes by car to nearby commuter rail station offering 11-minute train service to downtown Denver Laundry on site Pet friendly Multiple trails, parks, and open space areas located close by Easy US 36 / I-70 Access $45 App fee $60 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $700 Security deposit 1 small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300