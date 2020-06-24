All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6740 Meade Circle Unit C

6740 Meade Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6740 Meade Circle, Westminster, CO 80030
Berkley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BD, 3BA Home in Westminster with 1-Car Garage, Beautiful Lake and Mountain Views, Near Shopping and Dining in the Highlands - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,280
INCLUDED: trash
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3 (two full, one 3/4)
PARKING: 1-car garage, driveway, plus additional guest parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $40 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4710293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

