5588 West 115th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Come make this impeccably updated home in desirable Torrey Peaks your new home ! A 4 bedroom 4 bath had been remodeled to allow your family less maintenance. Updated kitchen, black stainless appliances, granite tops washer and dryer included. 1 bedroom and full bath in the basement. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms, new carpet throughout this great home. NEW roof with premium covered gutters (2018), furnace and A/C (2011), updated 50-gal water heater (2017) along with new energy-efficient windows, water softener/water filtration system and low-maintenance yard. Easy access to Denver and Boulder, close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment...LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!

Come make this impeccably updated home in desirable Torrey Peaks your new home ! A 4 bedroom 4 bath had been remodeled to allow your family less maintenance. Updated kitchen, black stainless appliances, granite tops washer and dryer included. 1 bedroom and full bath in the basement. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms, new carpet throughout this great home. NEW roof with premium covered gutters (2018), furnace and A/C (2011), updated 50-gal water heater (2017) along with new energy-efficient windows, water softener/water filtration system and low-maintenance yard. Easy access to Denver and Boulder, close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment...LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!