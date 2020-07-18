All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 5588 West 115th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
5588 West 115th Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:21 PM

5588 West 115th Drive

5588 West 115th Drive · (303) 907-7504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5588 West 115th Drive, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come make this impeccably updated home in desirable Torrey Peaks your new home ! A 4 bedroom 4 bath had been remodeled to allow your family less maintenance. Updated kitchen, black stainless appliances, granite tops washer and dryer included. 1 bedroom and full bath in the basement. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms, new carpet throughout this great home. NEW roof with premium covered gutters (2018), furnace and A/C (2011), updated 50-gal water heater (2017) along with new energy-efficient windows, water softener/water filtration system and low-maintenance yard. Easy access to Denver and Boulder, close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment...LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!
Come make this impeccably updated home in desirable Torrey Peaks your new home ! A 4 bedroom 4 bath had been remodeled to allow your family less maintenance. Updated kitchen, black stainless appliances, granite tops washer and dryer included. 1 bedroom and full bath in the basement. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms, new carpet throughout this great home. NEW roof with premium covered gutters (2018), furnace and A/C (2011), updated 50-gal water heater (2017) along with new energy-efficient windows, water softener/water filtration system and low-maintenance yard. Easy access to Denver and Boulder, close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment...LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5588 West 115th Drive have any available units?
5588 West 115th Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5588 West 115th Drive have?
Some of 5588 West 115th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5588 West 115th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5588 West 115th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5588 West 115th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5588 West 115th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5588 West 115th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5588 West 115th Drive offers parking.
Does 5588 West 115th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5588 West 115th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5588 West 115th Drive have a pool?
No, 5588 West 115th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5588 West 115th Drive have accessible units?
No, 5588 West 115th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5588 West 115th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5588 West 115th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5588 West 115th Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolsWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterSoutheast Westminster
Northeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity