5301 W 76th Ave #105

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- You'll love this nicely updated ground floor condo at Wood Creek!



This beauty has two spacious bedrooms, each at opposite ends of the unit, separated by a beautiful kitchen and living area with wood floors. You'll find both bedrooms have ample closet space to suit your lifestyle. Keep cool in the summer with central a/c, or warm in the winter by the fireplace! You'll appreciate the laundry room, with washer & dryer included. There is also a large storage room off the garden-level patio, for additional storage. If that's not enough, water, sewer, and trash are all paid for by the homeowner!



The Wood Creek community also offers an outdoor swimming pool, and is conveniently located near shopping, and dining; and it's only 7 minutes to the Westminster Light-rail Station. It is adjacent to the extensive Little Dry Creek Trail system, giving you easy walking access to Thomson Elementary, and to Wolf Run Park.



Up to two well-behaved dogs may be allowed, with good references and an additional security deposit. We never charge any monthly pet fees, or "pet rent".



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



Sorry, no Section 8.



(RLNE4894834)