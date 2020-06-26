All apartments in Westminster
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

5301 W 76th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5301 W 76th Ave, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- You'll love this nicely updated ground floor condo at Wood Creek!

This beauty has two spacious bedrooms, each at opposite ends of the unit, separated by a beautiful kitchen and living area with wood floors. You'll find both bedrooms have ample closet space to suit your lifestyle. Keep cool in the summer with central a/c, or warm in the winter by the fireplace! You'll appreciate the laundry room, with washer & dryer included. There is also a large storage room off the garden-level patio, for additional storage. If that's not enough, water, sewer, and trash are all paid for by the homeowner!

The Wood Creek community also offers an outdoor swimming pool, and is conveniently located near shopping, and dining; and it's only 7 minutes to the Westminster Light-rail Station. It is adjacent to the extensive Little Dry Creek Trail system, giving you easy walking access to Thomson Elementary, and to Wolf Run Park.

Up to two well-behaved dogs may be allowed, with good references and an additional security deposit. We never charge any monthly pet fees, or "pet rent".

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

Sorry, no Section 8.

(RLNE4894834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 W 76th Ave #105 have any available units?
5301 W 76th Ave #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 W 76th Ave #105 have?
Some of 5301 W 76th Ave #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 W 76th Ave #105 currently offering any rent specials?
5301 W 76th Ave #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 W 76th Ave #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 W 76th Ave #105 is pet friendly.
Does 5301 W 76th Ave #105 offer parking?
No, 5301 W 76th Ave #105 does not offer parking.
Does 5301 W 76th Ave #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 W 76th Ave #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 W 76th Ave #105 have a pool?
Yes, 5301 W 76th Ave #105 has a pool.
Does 5301 W 76th Ave #105 have accessible units?
No, 5301 W 76th Ave #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 W 76th Ave #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 W 76th Ave #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
