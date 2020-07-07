All apartments in Westminster
4937 West 73rd Avenue
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:27 PM

4937 West 73rd Avenue

4937 W 73rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4937 W 73rd Ave, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 15 business days after a lease is signed!

This location near the popular areas of Hidden Lakes and the brand new area of shops and stores at 72nd and Sheridan. Easily accessible to both to Boulder Turnpike and I-76 makes this a very desirable area.

This unit features new appliances, central air conditioning, a gas fireplace and much more. This one bedroom is over 900 square feet and has a bright southern exposure. A top floor unit with lots of living room space and a patio.

There is lots of parking available and there is a pool and hot tub in the Spanish Oaks complex. This is a great value and location.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water & Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes, gas
Parking - Open
Basement - None
School District - Westminster

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

