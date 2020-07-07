4937 West 73rd Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 15 business days after a lease is signed!



This location near the popular areas of Hidden Lakes and the brand new area of shops and stores at 72nd and Sheridan. Easily accessible to both to Boulder Turnpike and I-76 makes this a very desirable area.



This unit features new appliances, central air conditioning, a gas fireplace and much more. This one bedroom is over 900 square feet and has a bright southern exposure. A top floor unit with lots of living room space and a patio.



There is lots of parking available and there is a pool and hot tub in the Spanish Oaks complex. This is a great value and location.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Water & Trash

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes, gas

Parking - Open

Basement - None

School District - Westminster



For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.