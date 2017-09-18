4364 West 118th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

This Non-Smoking, Tri-Level Townhouse includes:



3 Bedrooms, all on 3rd Level

Master w/Walk-in Closet

2 Full Bathrooms, 2 Powder Rooms

Master w/Double Sinks & Soaking Tub

Stainless Appliances in Kitchen

Fridge w /Ice-maker

Dishwasher

Gas Stove

Built-in Microwave

Granite Counters

Newer Carpet

Wood Floors in Kitchen

Gas Fireplace

Air Conditioning

Front and Rear Balconies (Mountain View from Front)

Attached 2 Car Garage

Laundry Closet (Washer/Dryer included without warranty)

Community Pool, Clubhouse & Tennis Courts

Trash Removal & Common Area Snow Removal Included

Well mannered cats or small dogs considered (2 max), Additional Deposit Required



Please drive by the property to check out the location. Do not go onto any property or peek in any windows and do not disturb the current residents or neighbors. Please contact me with any questions or to schedule a showing time and thank you for your interest!



IR 100081278

Equal Housing Opportunity Provider