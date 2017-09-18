All apartments in Westminster
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

4364 West 118th Place

4364 West 118th Place · (720) 369-0639
Location

4364 West 118th Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This Non-Smoking, Tri-Level Townhouse includes:

3 Bedrooms, all on 3rd Level
Master w/Walk-in Closet
2 Full Bathrooms, 2 Powder Rooms
Master w/Double Sinks & Soaking Tub
Stainless Appliances in Kitchen
Fridge w /Ice-maker
Dishwasher
Gas Stove
Built-in Microwave
Granite Counters
Newer Carpet
Wood Floors in Kitchen
Gas Fireplace
Air Conditioning
Front and Rear Balconies (Mountain View from Front)
Attached 2 Car Garage
Laundry Closet (Washer/Dryer included without warranty)
Community Pool, Clubhouse & Tennis Courts
Trash Removal & Common Area Snow Removal Included
Well mannered cats or small dogs considered (2 max), Additional Deposit Required

Please drive by the property to check out the location. Do not go onto any property or peek in any windows and do not disturb the current residents or neighbors. Please contact me with any questions or to schedule a showing time and thank you for your interest!

IR 100081278
Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4364 West 118th Place have any available units?
4364 West 118th Place has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 4364 West 118th Place have?
Some of 4364 West 118th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4364 West 118th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4364 West 118th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4364 West 118th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4364 West 118th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4364 West 118th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4364 West 118th Place does offer parking.
Does 4364 West 118th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4364 West 118th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4364 West 118th Place have a pool?
Yes, 4364 West 118th Place has a pool.
Does 4364 West 118th Place have accessible units?
No, 4364 West 118th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4364 West 118th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4364 West 118th Place has units with dishwashers.
