Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

4332 W 72nd Ave

4332 West 72nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4332 West 72nd Avenue, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Available 7/1/20. Video tour at Youtube youtu.be/IG1A2J3HKM4

2 bed / 1 bath corner unit condo with stainless steel appliances and full size washer/dryer. Recently remodeled condo. Water, heat and trash included in rent - tenant pays electricity only.

Looking for tenants with credit score 550+, gross monthly income $3,000+, no evictions in past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.

For showings please call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 W 72nd Ave have any available units?
4332 W 72nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 4332 W 72nd Ave have?
Some of 4332 W 72nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 W 72nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4332 W 72nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 W 72nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4332 W 72nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4332 W 72nd Ave offer parking?
No, 4332 W 72nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4332 W 72nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4332 W 72nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 W 72nd Ave have a pool?
No, 4332 W 72nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4332 W 72nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4332 W 72nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 W 72nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 W 72nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

