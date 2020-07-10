4332 W 72nd Ave

Amenities
Available 7/1/20. Video tour at Youtube youtu.be/IG1A2J3HKM4
2 bed / 1 bath corner unit condo with stainless steel appliances and full size washer/dryer. Recently remodeled condo. Water, heat and trash included in rent - tenant pays electricity only.
Looking for tenants with credit score 550+, gross monthly income $3,000+, no evictions in past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8.
For showings please call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.