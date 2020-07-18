All apartments in Westminster
Westminster, CO
3975 W 118th Place
3975 W 118th Place

3975 West 118th Place · (303) 545-6000
Location

3975 West 118th Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3975 W 118th Place · Avail. Aug 9

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
3975 W 118th Place Available 08/09/20 3-bed Townhouse for Rent in Family-oriented and Master-planned Community of Bradburn, Westminster - Three bedroom townhouse nestled in the family-oriented master-planned community of Bradburn, Westminster. This cozy home has wooden floors and a modern upgraded kitchen featuring Samsung appliances and granite countertops. All upstairs walls were freshly painted and the home was completely re-carpeted in 2019. The master bedroom, which has an en-suite bath and walk in closet, is located upstairs next to two smaller bedrooms which have their own bathroom. Laundry appliances are also located upstairs.The back door opens to to a two car garage and there is ample storage in the unfinished basement. It is an easy ten minute walk to Whole Foods, Fuzzy Tacos, Ted's Montana Grill, 5280 Burger Bar, Zen Bistro and much more. Amenities just one minute walk away include: a tennis court, swimming pool, basketball court, plus summer events to include food trucks, neighborhood movie nights, concerts at the park and more. The Academy of Charter Schools (K-12) is a six minute walk from the front door while there are dozens of stores, restaurants and gyms (Walmart, King Supers) within a 5-10 minute drive.

(RLNE5906076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3975 W 118th Place have any available units?
3975 W 118th Place has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3975 W 118th Place have?
Some of 3975 W 118th Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3975 W 118th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3975 W 118th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3975 W 118th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3975 W 118th Place is pet friendly.
Does 3975 W 118th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3975 W 118th Place offers parking.
Does 3975 W 118th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3975 W 118th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3975 W 118th Place have a pool?
Yes, 3975 W 118th Place has a pool.
Does 3975 W 118th Place have accessible units?
No, 3975 W 118th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3975 W 118th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3975 W 118th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
