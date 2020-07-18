Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

3975 W 118th Place Available 08/09/20 3-bed Townhouse for Rent in Family-oriented and Master-planned Community of Bradburn, Westminster - Three bedroom townhouse nestled in the family-oriented master-planned community of Bradburn, Westminster. This cozy home has wooden floors and a modern upgraded kitchen featuring Samsung appliances and granite countertops. All upstairs walls were freshly painted and the home was completely re-carpeted in 2019. The master bedroom, which has an en-suite bath and walk in closet, is located upstairs next to two smaller bedrooms which have their own bathroom. Laundry appliances are also located upstairs.The back door opens to to a two car garage and there is ample storage in the unfinished basement. It is an easy ten minute walk to Whole Foods, Fuzzy Tacos, Ted's Montana Grill, 5280 Burger Bar, Zen Bistro and much more. Amenities just one minute walk away include: a tennis court, swimming pool, basketball court, plus summer events to include food trucks, neighborhood movie nights, concerts at the park and more. The Academy of Charter Schools (K-12) is a six minute walk from the front door while there are dozens of stores, restaurants and gyms (Walmart, King Supers) within a 5-10 minute drive.



(RLNE5906076)