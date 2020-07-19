3873 W. 118th Pl

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly tennis court

Bradburn VIllage 4 Bedroom 3 bath - This absolutely stunning Bradburn Village 4 bedroom 3 bath Townhome boasts a wonderful granite kitchen with breakfast bar, master suite with 5 piece master bath and a partially finished basement. The finishes are beautiful throughout. The Bradburn Village has everything a family would want in a community. The clubhouse, pool and tennis courts are located on the same street. Don't miss out on this one. Call us today to schedule a viewing



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3236727)