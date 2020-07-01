All apartments in Westminster
2845 W. 119th Avenue #201
2845 W. 119th Avenue #201

2845 W 119th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2845 W 119th Ave, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Bright Top Floor 2-Bedroom Condo w/ Attached Garage and Open Space Views!! - Located in the Ranch Creek Villas Condominiums, this top floor 2-bedroom/2-bathroom condo offers a spacious layout with high ceilings and large windows providing tons of natural light and views of the open space.

When you walk in the front door, there is an attached 1-car garage located on the street level and carpeted stairs leading up to the main floor of the home. Once upstairs, you'll find a den area perfect for a home office or playroom. The kitchen has beautiful granite counters, all black appliances, a spacious food pantry, and access to the laundry room with washer/dryer included.

The living room offers vaulted ceilings, large windows, a gas fireplace, and access to the patio overlooking the beautiful and quiet open space which provides miles of running/biking trails. The patio can also be accessed from the master bedroom. A double-sink vanity and walk-in closet provide tons of extra storage space in the master bathroom. The second full bathroom is located on the other side of the living room, across from the second bedroom. Each room comes has a ceiling fan, and the condo also has central a/c!

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and access to the amenities at Ranch Creek Villas - clubhouse, seasonal outdoor pool, and fitness center. Tenants are responsible for gas/electric and cable/internet are optional. Pets may be considered with an additional refundable pet deposit.

Conveniently located near dining, shopping, parks and entertainment with a coffee shop located just across the street! Sprouts, Whole Foods, King Soopers and Wal-Mart are all less than a mile away!

(RLNE4373041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
