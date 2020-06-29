All apartments in Westminster
2833 West 119th Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:44 AM

2833 West 119th Avenue

2833 W 119th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2833 W 119th Ave, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1261289.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Westminster will welcome you with 1,300 square feet of living space!

The condo comes with a full living, dining room, and a gorgeous kitchen with appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a gas fireplace, walk-in closets, access to a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center, and a washer and dryer. Parking for the property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Stratford Park. Also near by are Starbucks, Boondocks Food & Fun, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more dining/shopping options. Travel is easy with access to I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1261289.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 West 119th Avenue have any available units?
2833 West 119th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833 West 119th Avenue have?
Some of 2833 West 119th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 West 119th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2833 West 119th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 West 119th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2833 West 119th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 2833 West 119th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2833 West 119th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2833 West 119th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2833 West 119th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 West 119th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2833 West 119th Avenue has a pool.
Does 2833 West 119th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2833 West 119th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 West 119th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833 West 119th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
