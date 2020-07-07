Rent Calculator
2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:25 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8
2725 West 86th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2725 West 86th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This very neat home has lots of space, updated kitchen and bath, fireplace, central air, new paint and washer and Dryer. Shaded balcony and off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 have any available units?
2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westminster, CO
.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Westminster Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 have?
Some of 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 pet-friendly?
No, 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westminster
.
Does 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 offers parking.
Does 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 W 86th Ave Apt 8 has units with dishwashers.
