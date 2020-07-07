All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1695 W. 113th Ave

1695 West 113th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1695 West 113th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1695 W. 113th Ave Available 06/08/20 One of a kind 5 bedroom rental!! - Live a life of luxury in this amazing 5 bedroom home.
Enjoy the beauty of hardwood flooring throughout and high vaulted ceilings that are expertly complimented by large, bright windows.

Home features:
*5 over sized bedrooms
*A master suite built for royalty with an over sized walk in closet and attached master bath.
*A 2 car attached garage
*Wonderful, updated kitchen that includes designer cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
*Gorgeous yard
*Central ac and heat
*Recreation and living room

Conveniently located close to parks, recreation, I-25 and 15 minutes from downtown Denver.
Call today to schedule your personalized tour.

Additional lease terms:
*12 Month lease
*Pets ok with additional rent and deposit
*No section 8
*Resident pays all utilities
*Renters must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass criminal and credit background checks

(RLNE3466834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 W. 113th Ave have any available units?
1695 W. 113th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 1695 W. 113th Ave have?
Some of 1695 W. 113th Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 W. 113th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1695 W. 113th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 W. 113th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1695 W. 113th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1695 W. 113th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1695 W. 113th Ave offers parking.
Does 1695 W. 113th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 W. 113th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 W. 113th Ave have a pool?
No, 1695 W. 113th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1695 W. 113th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1695 W. 113th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 W. 113th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1695 W. 113th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

