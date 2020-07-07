Amenities
1695 W. 113th Ave Available 06/08/20 One of a kind 5 bedroom rental!! - Live a life of luxury in this amazing 5 bedroom home.
Enjoy the beauty of hardwood flooring throughout and high vaulted ceilings that are expertly complimented by large, bright windows.
Home features:
*5 over sized bedrooms
*A master suite built for royalty with an over sized walk in closet and attached master bath.
*A 2 car attached garage
*Wonderful, updated kitchen that includes designer cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
*Gorgeous yard
*Central ac and heat
*Recreation and living room
Conveniently located close to parks, recreation, I-25 and 15 minutes from downtown Denver.
Call today to schedule your personalized tour.
Additional lease terms:
*12 Month lease
*Pets ok with additional rent and deposit
*No section 8
*Resident pays all utilities
*Renters must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass criminal and credit background checks
(RLNE3466834)