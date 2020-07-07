Amenities

1695 W. 113th Ave Available 06/08/20 One of a kind 5 bedroom rental!! - Live a life of luxury in this amazing 5 bedroom home.

Enjoy the beauty of hardwood flooring throughout and high vaulted ceilings that are expertly complimented by large, bright windows.



Home features:

*5 over sized bedrooms

*A master suite built for royalty with an over sized walk in closet and attached master bath.

*A 2 car attached garage

*Wonderful, updated kitchen that includes designer cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

*Gorgeous yard

*Central ac and heat

*Recreation and living room



Conveniently located close to parks, recreation, I-25 and 15 minutes from downtown Denver.

Call today to schedule your personalized tour.



Additional lease terms:

*12 Month lease

*Pets ok with additional rent and deposit

*No section 8

*Resident pays all utilities

*Renters must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass criminal and credit background checks



