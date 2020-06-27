All apartments in Westminster
Last updated August 10 2019 at 8:54 AM

1451 W 132nd Pl

1451 West 132nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

1451 West 132nd Place, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 W 132nd Pl have any available units?
1451 W 132nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 1451 W 132nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1451 W 132nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 W 132nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 W 132nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1451 W 132nd Pl offer parking?
No, 1451 W 132nd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1451 W 132nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 W 132nd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 W 132nd Pl have a pool?
No, 1451 W 132nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1451 W 132nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 1451 W 132nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 W 132nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 W 132nd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 W 132nd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 W 132nd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
