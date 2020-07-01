All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 1353 West 135th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
1353 West 135th Place
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:30 PM

1353 West 135th Place

1353 West 135th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1353 West 135th Place, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great family with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, AC, deck off the dining room, and great open floorplan! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 West 135th Place have any available units?
1353 West 135th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 1353 West 135th Place have?
Some of 1353 West 135th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 West 135th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1353 West 135th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 West 135th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1353 West 135th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1353 West 135th Place offer parking?
No, 1353 West 135th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1353 West 135th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 West 135th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 West 135th Place have a pool?
No, 1353 West 135th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1353 West 135th Place have accessible units?
No, 1353 West 135th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 West 135th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 West 135th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College