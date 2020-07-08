All apartments in Westminster
13191 Umatilla Street
Last updated June 26 2020 at 5:00 AM

13191 Umatilla Street

13191 Umatilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

13191 Umatilla Street, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Multi- level home offering 3 bedrooms, 3 living areas, 3 dining areas and a corner lot. Large yard with outdoor shed for additional storage. Main level living room, dining room, guest bath, fully applianced kitchen and eat in area with bay window. Upper level master bedroom on its own floor. Private with walk in closet and bath. Top level has 2 bedrooms and a jack-n-jill bath. Lower level below main level has another huge living room and laundry room. Basement offers yet another living area, dining area with wet bar and another guest bath. 2 car attached garage. Minutes from major shopping. Legacy High School Boundary.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13191 Umatilla Street have any available units?
13191 Umatilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 13191 Umatilla Street have?
Some of 13191 Umatilla Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13191 Umatilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
13191 Umatilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13191 Umatilla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13191 Umatilla Street is pet friendly.
Does 13191 Umatilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 13191 Umatilla Street offers parking.
Does 13191 Umatilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13191 Umatilla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13191 Umatilla Street have a pool?
No, 13191 Umatilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 13191 Umatilla Street have accessible units?
No, 13191 Umatilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13191 Umatilla Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13191 Umatilla Street has units with dishwashers.

