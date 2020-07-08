13191 Umatilla Street

Amenities

Multi- level home offering 3 bedrooms, 3 living areas, 3 dining areas and a corner lot. Large yard with outdoor shed for additional storage. Main level living room, dining room, guest bath, fully applianced kitchen and eat in area with bay window. Upper level master bedroom on its own floor. Private with walk in closet and bath. Top level has 2 bedrooms and a jack-n-jill bath. Lower level below main level has another huge living room and laundry room. Basement offers yet another living area, dining area with wet bar and another guest bath. 2 car attached garage. Minutes from major shopping. Legacy High School Boundary.

