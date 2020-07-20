All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 1 2019 at 4:36 AM

1301 W 112th Ave #D

1301 West 112th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1301 West 112th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo centrally located just off of 112th & Huron. Upper level ranch style unit offer large living room with wood burning fireplace, nice dining area with slider access to huge deck. Fully applianced galley kitchen with pantry and laundry hookups. Down the hall you'll find 2 enormous bedrooms with a full bath for them to share. At the end of the hall is a private master bedroom, walk in closet and private bath. 1 car attached garage and 1 reserved parking spot. Plenty of off street parking. Water, trash and sewer are all included in the rent. This unit is located in a pool and tennis community that you will have access to as a resident. Call today for your own private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 W 112th Ave #D have any available units?
1301 W 112th Ave #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 W 112th Ave #D have?
Some of 1301 W 112th Ave #D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 W 112th Ave #D currently offering any rent specials?
1301 W 112th Ave #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 W 112th Ave #D pet-friendly?
No, 1301 W 112th Ave #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 1301 W 112th Ave #D offer parking?
Yes, 1301 W 112th Ave #D offers parking.
Does 1301 W 112th Ave #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 W 112th Ave #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 W 112th Ave #D have a pool?
Yes, 1301 W 112th Ave #D has a pool.
Does 1301 W 112th Ave #D have accessible units?
No, 1301 W 112th Ave #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 W 112th Ave #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 W 112th Ave #D has units with dishwashers.
