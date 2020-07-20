1301 W 112th Ave #D

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo centrally located just off of 112th & Huron. Upper level ranch style unit offer large living room with wood burning fireplace, nice dining area with slider access to huge deck. Fully applianced galley kitchen with pantry and laundry hookups. Down the hall you'll find 2 enormous bedrooms with a full bath for them to share. At the end of the hall is a private master bedroom, walk in closet and private bath. 1 car attached garage and 1 reserved parking spot. Plenty of off street parking. Water, trash and sewer are all included in the rent. This unit is located in a pool and tennis community that you will have access to as a resident. Call today for your own private showing!