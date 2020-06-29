1243 W. 133rd Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage media room refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

So close to everything you need! Enjoy parks, trails, a lot of shopping, movie theater, and much more, with quick access to I-25 for commuting. Home features include; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Wood floors, Vaulted ceilings, Clothes washer and dryer included, Sprinkler system, 2 car attached garage, New extended driveway, Large trex deck, Utility shed, and room to expand in the basement. Come take a look and don't miss this great priced home in a great location.

