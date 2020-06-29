All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:25 AM

1243 W. 133rd Circle

1243 West 133rd Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1243 West 133rd Circle, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
So close to everything you need! Enjoy parks, trails, a lot of shopping, movie theater, and much more, with quick access to I-25 for commuting. Home features include; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Wood floors, Vaulted ceilings, Clothes washer and dryer included, Sprinkler system, 2 car attached garage, New extended driveway, Large trex deck, Utility shed, and room to expand in the basement. Come take a look and don't miss this great priced home in a great location.
So close to everything you need! Enjoy parks, trails, a lot of shopping, movie theater, and much more, with quick access to I-25 for commuting. Home features include; 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Wood floors, Vaulted ceilings, Refrigerator included, Clothes washer and dryer included, Sprinkler system, 2 car attached garage, New extended driveway, Large trex deck, Utility shed, and room to expand in the basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 W. 133rd Circle have any available units?
1243 W. 133rd Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 W. 133rd Circle have?
Some of 1243 W. 133rd Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 W. 133rd Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1243 W. 133rd Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 W. 133rd Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1243 W. 133rd Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 1243 W. 133rd Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1243 W. 133rd Circle offers parking.
Does 1243 W. 133rd Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1243 W. 133rd Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 W. 133rd Circle have a pool?
No, 1243 W. 133rd Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1243 W. 133rd Circle have accessible units?
No, 1243 W. 133rd Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 W. 133rd Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1243 W. 133rd Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
