Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11810 Raleigh Plaza

11810 Raleigh Place · No Longer Available
Location

11810 Raleigh Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
garage
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application * Available Now * We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing * 4 bed/2.5 bath home * 2 car detached garage * Bradburn subdivision * Full unfinished basement * Front load washer / dryer included with laundry room counter space * Dual ovens * Huge patio area * Close to shopping and restaurant * Large 5 piece master bath with spacious closet *Hardwood floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11810 Raleigh Plaza have any available units?
11810 Raleigh Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11810 Raleigh Plaza have?
Some of 11810 Raleigh Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11810 Raleigh Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
11810 Raleigh Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11810 Raleigh Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 11810 Raleigh Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 11810 Raleigh Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 11810 Raleigh Plaza offers parking.
Does 11810 Raleigh Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11810 Raleigh Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11810 Raleigh Plaza have a pool?
No, 11810 Raleigh Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 11810 Raleigh Plaza have accessible units?
No, 11810 Raleigh Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 11810 Raleigh Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11810 Raleigh Plaza has units with dishwashers.

