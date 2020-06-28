All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 11803 Xavier Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
11803 Xavier Ct
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

11803 Xavier Ct

11803 Xavier Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11803 Xavier Court, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2344 square-foot single-family home with three car garage available for rent in Westminster, CO. Home offers formal living room and dining room with large windows providing great natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, built in fireplace and tile flooring. The great room provides a luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, Corian counter-tops, Travertine back-splash and an island/breakfast bar overlooking massive family room with built-in entertainment center wired for surround sound system. To finish off the first floor, you?ll find a half bath and the mud room/laundry room with access to the garage. Large master retreat includes five piece bathroom with over-sized soaking tub and walk-in closet found on the upper level, along with three additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The backyard has a large patio, great for entertaining surrounded by mature landscaping. Includes A/C, Washer & Dryer, with access to community pool and club house. Home is in a prime location in Westminster near the Bradburn Community with easy access to Boulder, Downtown Denver, Fort Collins or the Rocky Mountains accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-76, or I-36. Great restaurants, shopping, parks/open spaces with miles of walking trails located nearby.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.
Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas and electric. HOA includes Pool, Trash, Water and Sewer.

Watch video Walk-through tour at pmimilehigh dot com

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11803 Xavier Ct have any available units?
11803 Xavier Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11803 Xavier Ct have?
Some of 11803 Xavier Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11803 Xavier Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11803 Xavier Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11803 Xavier Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11803 Xavier Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11803 Xavier Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11803 Xavier Ct offers parking.
Does 11803 Xavier Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11803 Xavier Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11803 Xavier Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11803 Xavier Ct has a pool.
Does 11803 Xavier Ct have accessible units?
No, 11803 Xavier Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11803 Xavier Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11803 Xavier Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College