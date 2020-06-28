11803 Xavier Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2344 square-foot single-family home with three car garage available for rent in Westminster, CO. Home offers formal living room and dining room with large windows providing great natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, built in fireplace and tile flooring. The great room provides a luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, Corian counter-tops, Travertine back-splash and an island/breakfast bar overlooking massive family room with built-in entertainment center wired for surround sound system. To finish off the first floor, you?ll find a half bath and the mud room/laundry room with access to the garage. Large master retreat includes five piece bathroom with over-sized soaking tub and walk-in closet found on the upper level, along with three additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The backyard has a large patio, great for entertaining surrounded by mature landscaping. Includes A/C, Washer & Dryer, with access to community pool and club house. Home is in a prime location in Westminster near the Bradburn Community with easy access to Boulder, Downtown Denver, Fort Collins or the Rocky Mountains accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-76, or I-36. Great restaurants, shopping, parks/open spaces with miles of walking trails located nearby.



Property is shown by appointment only.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas and electric. HOA includes Pool, Trash, Water and Sewer.



Watch video Walk-through tour at pmimilehigh dot com



*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.