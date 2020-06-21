11355 Xavier Court

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Located in desirable Westminster neighborhood close to three parks, schools, open space trails and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home features vaulted ceilings in the formal living area with lots of windows that fill the room with natural light. Spacious master bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling with an attached five piece master bath and a walk in closet. Beautiful kitchen that has a center island for that extra needed counter space . There are two more spacious bedrooms located on the upper level and 3 bathrooms in this home. Schedule your tour today! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!



Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.