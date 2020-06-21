All apartments in Westminster
11355 Xavier Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:40 PM

11355 Xavier Court

11355 Xavier Court · No Longer Available
Location

11355 Xavier Court, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Located in desirable Westminster neighborhood close to three parks, schools, open space trails and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home features vaulted ceilings in the formal living area with lots of windows that fill the room with natural light. Spacious master bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling with an attached five piece master bath and a walk in closet. Beautiful kitchen that has a center island for that extra needed counter space . There are two more spacious bedrooms located on the upper level and 3 bathrooms in this home. Schedule your tour today! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!

Contact our leasing agent for more information! We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11355 Xavier Court have any available units?
11355 Xavier Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 11355 Xavier Court currently offering any rent specials?
11355 Xavier Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11355 Xavier Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11355 Xavier Court is pet friendly.
Does 11355 Xavier Court offer parking?
No, 11355 Xavier Court does not offer parking.
Does 11355 Xavier Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11355 Xavier Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11355 Xavier Court have a pool?
No, 11355 Xavier Court does not have a pool.
Does 11355 Xavier Court have accessible units?
No, 11355 Xavier Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11355 Xavier Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11355 Xavier Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11355 Xavier Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11355 Xavier Court does not have units with air conditioning.
