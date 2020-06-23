Amenities

11206 Wyandot St. Available 12/06/19 3 Bed/4 Bath Townhome in Westminster - GORGEOUS beautifully renovated townhome in convenient Westminster location.



Featuring an enormous master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, vaulted ceilings, double sinks and a walk in luxury shower.



Second bedroom also includes private ensuite bath.



Main level features full living room including wood burning fireplace, full sized dining room and totally renovated kitchen with brand new state of the art appliances. Half bath on the main floor level.



Fully finished basement includes new hardwood flooring, study/3rd bedroom, laundry area and fully equipped bathroom.



Home includes 2 car garage and expansive front yard, plus back yard.



No Cats Allowed



