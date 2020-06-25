All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 10792 Grove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
10792 Grove Lane
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

10792 Grove Lane

10792 Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10792 Grove Lane, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Home in Westminster! - This remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New paint, new carpet, ceiling fans, A/C, large fenced backyard. Great location. Quiet neighborhood. No HOA. Attached 2-car garage. Schedule your private showing today!

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2,200
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: 2-car attached garage
PETS: Subject to owner approval. Requires 3rd party screening. Additional fees and rent apply.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays utilities

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4864520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10792 Grove Lane have any available units?
10792 Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10792 Grove Lane have?
Some of 10792 Grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10792 Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10792 Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10792 Grove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10792 Grove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10792 Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10792 Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 10792 Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10792 Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10792 Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 10792 Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10792 Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 10792 Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10792 Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10792 Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College