10792 Grove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Home in Westminster! - This remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New paint, new carpet, ceiling fans, A/C, large fenced backyard. Great location. Quiet neighborhood. No HOA. Attached 2-car garage. Schedule your private showing today!



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,200

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: 2-car attached garage

PETS: Subject to owner approval. Requires 3rd party screening. Additional fees and rent apply.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays utilities



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



highpointpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4864520)