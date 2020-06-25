10792 Grove Lane

Amenities
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Home in Westminster! - This remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New paint, new carpet, ceiling fans, A/C, large fenced backyard. Great location. Quiet neighborhood. No HOA. Attached 2-car garage. Schedule your private showing today!
AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2,200
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: 2-car attached garage
PETS: Subject to owner approval. Requires 3rd party screening. Additional fees and rent apply.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays utilities
RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.
Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.
Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.
All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.
highpointpm.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4864520)