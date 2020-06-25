10583 King St

10583 King Street, Westminster, CO 80031 Central Westminster
Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom home in Westminster - This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Newer flooring throughout and newer Paint on the main Level. Unfinished basement with lots of storage. Large 2 car garage. Large low maintenance backyard
(RLNE2697593)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
