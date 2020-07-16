All apartments in Westminster
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

10509 Kline Way

10509 Kline Way · (303) 961-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10509 Kline Way, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10509 Kline Way · Avail. Jul 29

$1,925

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1081 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
10509 Kline Way Available 07/29/20 10509 Kline Way - This lovely 3 bedroom home in Arvada's desirable Countryside subdivision is just right!

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

Sorry, No Cats allowed.

These one year old photos and video are still a good representation.

***
Currently, this home is occupied.

Due to CDC recommendations, and in order to protect our tenants, applicants, staff and our entire community, we are not holding showings in occupied rental homes at this time.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4811082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10509 Kline Way have any available units?
10509 Kline Way has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 10509 Kline Way currently offering any rent specials?
10509 Kline Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10509 Kline Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10509 Kline Way is pet friendly.
Does 10509 Kline Way offer parking?
No, 10509 Kline Way does not offer parking.
Does 10509 Kline Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10509 Kline Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10509 Kline Way have a pool?
No, 10509 Kline Way does not have a pool.
Does 10509 Kline Way have accessible units?
No, 10509 Kline Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10509 Kline Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10509 Kline Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10509 Kline Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10509 Kline Way has units with air conditioning.
