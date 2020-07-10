All apartments in Westminster
10485 Jellison Way

Location

10485 Jellison Way, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28ecb9f02f ---- Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath bonus room in the finished basement! Comfortable layout with lots of natural light. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and updated baths. Gorgeous, large backyard with a patio. Features include a washer/dryer, swamp cooler, a wood burning fireplace and a 2 car garage. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more with easy access to Wadsworth Pkwy. Pets are allowed at the owner's discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: http://www.coloradorpm.com/tenant-frequently-asked-questions/ This property is a non-smoking property. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 &ndash; 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. Applicants must provide pay-stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the &ldquo;Available Properties&rdquo; tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. To view this property, you must schedule a showing on our website at: https://www.coloradorpm.com/denver-boulder-rental-listings/. No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Fenced Backyard Finished Basement Stove Swamp Cooler Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10485 Jellison Way have any available units?
10485 Jellison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10485 Jellison Way have?
Some of 10485 Jellison Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10485 Jellison Way currently offering any rent specials?
10485 Jellison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10485 Jellison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10485 Jellison Way is pet friendly.
Does 10485 Jellison Way offer parking?
Yes, 10485 Jellison Way offers parking.
Does 10485 Jellison Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10485 Jellison Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10485 Jellison Way have a pool?
No, 10485 Jellison Way does not have a pool.
Does 10485 Jellison Way have accessible units?
Yes, 10485 Jellison Way has accessible units.
Does 10485 Jellison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10485 Jellison Way does not have units with dishwashers.

