10453 Moore Ct

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47fab4c070 ---- Lovey 3 bed, 3 bath home in Broomfield! Bright, open floor plan with tons of natural light. Comfortable layout with 2 livings spaces, a formal dining room, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. You\'ll find the three bedrooms on the same level with ample closet space, and updated baths. Basement is unfinished with a laundry room area (washer/dryer included) and plenty of storage space. Enjoy a huge backyard with a covered patio. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to HWY 287. Do not miss out!! No smoking and no pets. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Central A/C Community Park Stove Trampoline Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace