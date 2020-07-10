All apartments in Westminster
10453 Moore Ct

10453 Moore Court · No Longer Available
Location

10453 Moore Court, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47fab4c070 ---- Lovey 3 bed, 3 bath home in Broomfield! Bright, open floor plan with tons of natural light. Comfortable layout with 2 livings spaces, a formal dining room, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. You\'ll find the three bedrooms on the same level with ample closet space, and updated baths. Basement is unfinished with a laundry room area (washer/dryer included) and plenty of storage space. Enjoy a huge backyard with a covered patio. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to HWY 287. Do not miss out!! No smoking and no pets. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Central A/C Community Park Stove Trampoline Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10453 Moore Ct have any available units?
10453 Moore Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10453 Moore Ct have?
Some of 10453 Moore Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10453 Moore Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10453 Moore Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10453 Moore Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10453 Moore Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10453 Moore Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10453 Moore Ct offers parking.
Does 10453 Moore Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10453 Moore Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10453 Moore Ct have a pool?
No, 10453 Moore Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10453 Moore Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 10453 Moore Ct has accessible units.
Does 10453 Moore Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10453 Moore Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

