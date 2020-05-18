16359 West 10th Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Check out this awesome top floor condo located in Golden! This unit features two bedrooms, one full bathroom with dual access, and 773 square feet of livable space. Carpets run throughout the living area and bedrooms, while laminate flooring can be found in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen features major appliances such as a refrigerator, oven, and stove, along with many cabinets for storage. Just off the cozy living room is a small balcony that is perfect for enjoying some fresh air and Colorado sunshine! Shared laundry facilities can be found on-site for extra convenience. The location of this property is unbeatable as it sits minutes from Westblade Park, Colorado Mills Shopping Center, Whole Foods Market, and many other shops and restaurants. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to I-70 and 6th Avenue. Sign up for a tour today!



Pets - Case by case - Max 1

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven

Utilities included - Water, Sewer, Trash & Snow Removal

Laundry - Shared, on-site

Parking - Off-Street Parking

School District - Jefferson County



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.