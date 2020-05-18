All apartments in West Pleasant View
Find more places like 16359 West 10th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Pleasant View, CO
/
16359 West 10th Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 5:57 AM

16359 West 10th Avenue

16359 West 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16359 West 10th Avenue, West Pleasant View, CO 80401
East Old Golden Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Check out this awesome top floor condo located in Golden! This unit features two bedrooms, one full bathroom with dual access, and 773 square feet of livable space. Carpets run throughout the living area and bedrooms, while laminate flooring can be found in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen features major appliances such as a refrigerator, oven, and stove, along with many cabinets for storage. Just off the cozy living room is a small balcony that is perfect for enjoying some fresh air and Colorado sunshine! Shared laundry facilities can be found on-site for extra convenience. The location of this property is unbeatable as it sits minutes from Westblade Park, Colorado Mills Shopping Center, Whole Foods Market, and many other shops and restaurants. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to I-70 and 6th Avenue. Sign up for a tour today!

Pets - Case by case - Max 1
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven
Utilities included - Water, Sewer, Trash & Snow Removal
Laundry - Shared, on-site
Parking - Off-Street Parking
School District - Jefferson County

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16359 West 10th Avenue have any available units?
16359 West 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Pleasant View, CO.
What amenities does 16359 West 10th Avenue have?
Some of 16359 West 10th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16359 West 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16359 West 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16359 West 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16359 West 10th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16359 West 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16359 West 10th Avenue offers parking.
Does 16359 West 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16359 West 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16359 West 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 16359 West 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16359 West 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16359 West 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16359 West 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16359 West 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16359 West 10th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16359 West 10th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COGolden, COApplewood, COWheat Ridge, CODakota Ridge, COEdgewater, COKen Caryl, CO
Columbine, COSheridan, COShaw Heights, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COCommerce City, COLafayette, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College