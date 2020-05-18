16359 West 10th Avenue

Amenities
Check out this awesome top floor condo located in Golden! This unit features two bedrooms, one full bathroom with dual access, and 773 square feet of livable space. Carpets run throughout the living area and bedrooms, while laminate flooring can be found in the kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen features major appliances such as a refrigerator, oven, and stove, along with many cabinets for storage. Just off the cozy living room is a small balcony that is perfect for enjoying some fresh air and Colorado sunshine! Shared laundry facilities can be found on-site for extra convenience. The location of this property is unbeatable as it sits minutes from Westblade Park, Colorado Mills Shopping Center, Whole Foods Market, and many other shops and restaurants. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to I-70 and 6th Avenue. Sign up for a tour today!
Pets - Case by case - Max 1
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven
Utilities included - Water, Sewer, Trash & Snow Removal
Laundry - Shared, on-site
Parking - Off-Street Parking
School District - Jefferson County
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.