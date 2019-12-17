1407 Rogers Ct

Amenities
Home for Rent - Property Id: 179683
5 bedroom 4 bath home with finished basement.
Flooring: Wood on main areas and carpet in bedrooms.
Heating:Forced Air, Gas
Cooling Ceiling Fan(s), Air Conditioning-Central
Appliances included in sale: Dishwasher, Double Oven, Electric Cooktop, Self Cleaning Oven, Smoke Alarm, Microwave Oven
Laundry appliances w/d on upstairs and basements two sets.
Fireplace!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179683
No Dogs Allowed
