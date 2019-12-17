All apartments in West Pleasant View
Find more places like 1407 Rogers Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Pleasant View, CO
/
1407 Rogers Ct
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

1407 Rogers Ct

1407 Rogers Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1407 Rogers Court, West Pleasant View, CO 80401
East Old Golden Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home for Rent - Property Id: 179683

5 bedroom 4 bath home with finished basement.
Flooring: Wood on main areas and carpet in bedrooms.
Heating:Forced Air, Gas
Cooling Ceiling Fan(s), Air Conditioning-Central
Appliances included in sale: Dishwasher, Double Oven, Electric Cooktop, Self Cleaning Oven, Smoke Alarm, Microwave Oven
Laundry appliances w/d on upstairs and basements two sets.
Fireplace!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179683
Property Id 179683

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5367972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Rogers Ct have any available units?
1407 Rogers Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Pleasant View, CO.
What amenities does 1407 Rogers Ct have?
Some of 1407 Rogers Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Rogers Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Rogers Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Rogers Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Rogers Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Pleasant View.
Does 1407 Rogers Ct offer parking?
No, 1407 Rogers Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Rogers Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 Rogers Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Rogers Ct have a pool?
No, 1407 Rogers Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Rogers Ct have accessible units?
No, 1407 Rogers Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Rogers Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Rogers Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Rogers Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1407 Rogers Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COGolden, COApplewood, COWheat Ridge, CODakota Ridge, COEdgewater, COEvergreen, CO
Ken Caryl, COBerkley, COColumbine, COSheridan, COShaw Heights, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COCommerce City, COLafayette, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College