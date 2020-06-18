All apartments in Wellington
7363 Ocean Ridge Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:54 PM

7363 Ocean Ridge Street

7363 Ocean Ridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

7363 Ocean Ridge Street, Wellington, CO 80549

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Wellington! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Fall in love with this light and bright four level home. 3 car garage, Master bedroom has an attached bathroom and walk in closet. Home has an unfinished basement, upstairs mountain views and an extended stamped patio. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7363 Ocean Ridge Street have any available units?
7363 Ocean Ridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellington, CO.
What amenities does 7363 Ocean Ridge Street have?
Some of 7363 Ocean Ridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7363 Ocean Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
7363 Ocean Ridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7363 Ocean Ridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7363 Ocean Ridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 7363 Ocean Ridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 7363 Ocean Ridge Street does offer parking.
Does 7363 Ocean Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7363 Ocean Ridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7363 Ocean Ridge Street have a pool?
No, 7363 Ocean Ridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 7363 Ocean Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 7363 Ocean Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7363 Ocean Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7363 Ocean Ridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7363 Ocean Ridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7363 Ocean Ridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
