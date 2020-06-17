All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 6925 Raleigh Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, CO
/
6925 Raleigh Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:00 PM

6925 Raleigh Street

6925 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6925 Raleigh Street, Wellington, CO 80549

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available July 1st

Dog negotiable. Sorry No Cats

This is a very nice 5 bed 3 bath home. Some of the features include a finished basement, 3 car garage, fenced yard, patio, central a/c. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3

Applicants must be 23+

$55.00 application fee per person.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 Raleigh Street have any available units?
6925 Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellington, CO.
What amenities does 6925 Raleigh Street have?
Some of 6925 Raleigh Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6925 Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
6925 Raleigh Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6925 Raleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 6925 Raleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 6925 Raleigh Street does offer parking.
Does 6925 Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6925 Raleigh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 6925 Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 6925 Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 6925 Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6925 Raleigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6925 Raleigh Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6925 Raleigh Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wellington 2 BedroomsWellington Apartments with Balcony
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wellington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CO
Northglenn, COBrighton, COLouisville, COLafayette, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Erie, CONiwot, COGunbarrel, COCheyenne, WYWindsor, COBerthoud, CORanchettes, WY

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Northern Colorado
Colorado State University-Fort Collins