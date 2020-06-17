6925 Raleigh Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Available July 1st



Dog negotiable. Sorry No Cats



This is a very nice 5 bed 3 bath home. Some of the features include a finished basement, 3 car garage, fenced yard, patio, central a/c. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3



Applicants must be 23+



$55.00 application fee per person.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.