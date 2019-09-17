All apartments in Welby
Find more places like 8780 Galen Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Welby, CO
/
8780 Galen Ct
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

8780 Galen Ct

8780 Galen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Welby
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8780 Galen Court, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c871cee0a6 ---- Eat in kitchen 2 Assigned off-street parking spaces Laundry on site Pet friendly 4 Minutes by Car to RTD Park-and-ride Station Offering Easy, One-seat Express Bus Service to Union Station/Downtown Denver in Only 15 Minutes $45 App fee $700 Security deposit $60 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of basic utilities) - Tenant billed separately for electricity One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar unit - exact colors, finishes, & appliance brands may differ - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8780 Galen Ct have any available units?
8780 Galen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
Is 8780 Galen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8780 Galen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8780 Galen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8780 Galen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8780 Galen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8780 Galen Ct offers parking.
Does 8780 Galen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8780 Galen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8780 Galen Ct have a pool?
No, 8780 Galen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8780 Galen Ct have accessible units?
No, 8780 Galen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8780 Galen Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8780 Galen Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8780 Galen Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8780 Galen Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Welby 1 BedroomsWelby 2 Bedrooms
Welby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWelby Apartments with Garage
Welby Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College