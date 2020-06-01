8199 Welby Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and 1,100 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has all the major appliances including a dishwasher, and has plenty of cabinet space for storage. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining with many windows that bring in natural light. The living room is the heart of this home complete with beautiful hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace. Enjoy the convenience of an additional half bathroom located on the main floor for your guests. Outside you can enjoy your morning coffee or get some fresh air on the small front patio. Living in this community you will have access to an outdoor pool where you can keep cool in the hot summers. You will fall in love with the location as this property sits minutes from Rotella Park, South Platte River, and countless shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze to pretty much anywhere with quick access to I-25 and I-270. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Ceiling Fans, Patio, Gas burning fireplace, Community Pool

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 1 Car Detached Garage

School District: Adams 12



Property will be vacant on June 27th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Contact us to schedule a showing.